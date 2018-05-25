Arrest made in 2013 murder of Southlake lawyer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHLAKE - An arrest has been made in a Southlake murder that has been unsolved since 2013. Lawyer Juan Guerrero Chapa was shot dead in Southlake's Town Center in a parking lot five years ago.

Now, agents in Mexico have arrested Ramon Villarreal Hernandez in Monterrey, Mexico. Officials say he will be extradited to the United States for his alleged role in the crime.

In 2014, the FBI has reportedly arrested three people in McAllen; they were all members of the same family. Two were arrested as they were crossing into Texas from Mexico.

Officials think Chapa's murder was a part of a rivalry between Mexican drug cartels.