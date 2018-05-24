Travel Fix: Drew Binsky shares his experiences as a travel blogger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- Drew Binsky makes travel blogging look easy, but like any other job, it takes hard work!

So, after five years in the game, he's really made a living out of it.

"I started when I moved to South Korea in 2013 when I was teaching English, but, I started my blog on the side just to kind of inspire people to travel and it just turned into something bigger and bigger. Now, I make videos full time," Drew said.

Drew said anyone can do it.

"It's a good way to earn side income and you can really, in a short amount of time like a year, you can get pretty big sponsors if you stay motivated. It's really hard to motivate yourself to write when you're not getting the views and the engagement in the beginning but you just got to stick with it. In the long run, you'll realize that you're going to get a lot of sponsors from it," he said.

He has nearly one million followers on social media and over 100 million views on his videos! However, getting the content to his audience hasn't necessarily been easy especially when some countries have faulty WiFi.

"It's hit or miss. I try to find good hotels, cafes. Those are the two biggest. Sometimes little internet shops, or internet cafes. That's pretty much it," he said.

"In Africa, it was challenging to post videos everyday but if I'm in modern places, big cities, they always have wifi. If you're on the big country side, good luck, because it's hard to get WiFi".

Even with the struggles, Drew said it's totally worth it!

"It's really rewarding when I put in a lot of time and effort writing a script, filming a video, editing the video, posting it and it gets more than a million views. That's really rewarding because I created it from scratch. That's a great feeling."

Check out Drew's video blogs on Youtube, Facebook, and Snapchat.