Man uses sledgehammer in possible road rage incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- Cutting people off, riding someone's bumper, and brake checking are all of these are forms of road rage.

In some cases that rage is taken from inside the vehicle, to outside of it.

Take a viral incident in Philadelphia, for example, that quickly got brutal.

Police aren't sure what the cause was yet, but in some surveillance video you can see two cars drive into a parking lot. The driver of the red truck then gets out with a sledgehammer in his hand to take his frustrations out on the other car.

He shatters a window and takes a few more whacks.

When the driver of that car tries to pull away, the passenger ends up falling out of the car, eventually becoming the target for the sledgehammer wielding man.

And just as quickly as it began, it ends.

No one in the video has been identified, but police are very much interested in figuring that out.

"We definitely want to let them know that we're here and if you want to come forward let us know what happened and we'll try to identify who did it," Captain Sekou Kinebrew, Philadelphia Police Department, said.

Those who live and work in the area of the attack say the problem is society at large.

"Society today is spiraling out of control and these are some of the results," resident, George Gaynor, said.

It's insane. It's really insane. No one is safe," resident, Eddie Thaxton, continued.

For now police have taken to the internet trying to find clues as to who these people are.

Wanted: Suspect(s) for Road Rage/Aggravated Assault in the 24th District [VIDEO] https://t.co/yNf0ukgjvY pic.twitter.com/e2RVUKO1cY — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) May 23, 2018

But until then, learn to share the road, and keep your sledgehammers to yourself!