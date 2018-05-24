It ain’t happening-Summit between he U.S and North Korea gets cancelled.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON D.C--If you were looking forward to that meeting between President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un sorry to disappoint, but it's been cancelled.

"Hopefully, positive things will be taking place with respect to the future of North Korea, but if they don't, we are more ready than we have ever been before." President Donald Trump said.

In a letter addressed to Kim and released by the White House Thursday morning Trump said,

"I was very much looking forward to being there with you. Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting."

That letter came just hours after North Korea reportedly dismantled a nuclear test site. No outside experts have verified that yet, but tensions were already growing between the U.S and the North again. Take the interview with Vice President Mike Mence on Fox News.

"This will only end like the Libyan model ended if Kim Jung Un doesn't make a deal."

Kim may have seen that as a threat and here's why. The Libya model involved leader Muammar Gaddafi being executed by a rebel militia. North Korea's vice foreign minister called Pence's remarks "stupid and ignorant."

The world is watching to see whether the next step is violence from North Korea or if someone finds a way to deescalate the situation.

