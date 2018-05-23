Wounded heroes invited to participate in Fort Worth’s Colonial golf tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- The 72nd Fort Worth Invitational Pro-Am Tournament took place at the Colonial Country Club Wednesday with some very special guests taking to the course including Specialist Lee Sage.

"Today is a fantastic opportunity to get a glimpse as to what professional golfers life is like," Army Spc. Sage said.

Sage, a US Army veteran, was shot in the abdomen by a sniper while deployed in Afghanistan. He spent a year and a half in rehab.

"The recovering process hasn't been easy, it's been a struggle just about every day but what else can you do, you gotta keep on," Sage said.

And, he uses golf as a form of therapy.

"Golf has been a big rehabilitation tool for me.The golf course is a calming place, its like a sanctuary," he added.

Specialist Sage had a very special caddy too! Retired Army Sergeant First Class John Faulkenberry who was also injured during his deployment.

"Today is kinda once in a lifetime opportunity, Howell Instruments allowed us to be out here and pretend for a day and get us to interact with the pros," SFC Faulkenberry said.

And, just like Spc. Sage, golf has become his form of rehab.

"Golf has been my absolute therapy," he said. "Being able to transition from gym time to creating the swing with balance its the same thing we do in the gym. Learning how to walk again."

Golf fan or not, its certainly great to see how a sport can drastically improve the life of these real life heroes.