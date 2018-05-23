Southwest Baptist Seminary removes Dr. Paige Patterson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- Dr. Paige Patterson is officially out as the president of the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary

The board of trustees held a special meeting Tuesday.

Patterson's removal stems from the comments he made about a teenage girl during a sermon.

"About that time a very attractive young co-ed walked by, and she wasn't more than about 16, but let me just say she was nice."

"One young man turned to the other one and said, 'Man is she built?'"

"I saw my opportunity I said, 'Ma'am. Leave him alone. He is just being biblical'."

These comments, which were made at the Awaken Conference in January 2014, recently resurfaced amid the #MeToo movement.