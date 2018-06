Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - The body of the transgender female found in White Rock Creek earlier this month has finally been identified.

Dallas police say 39-year-old Eric Hall, a black, transgender female, was found floating in the creek by a Kayaker.

Hall`s death was the second in the span of a week where a transgender female was found dead, but police don't believe the two are related.

DPD says an investigation is still on going for Hall`s case and the cause of death is still pending.