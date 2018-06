Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- How do you take your tea?

Owner and head chef of Pink Magnolia, Blythe Beck, says she drinks iced tea year round. Because, you know, is a way of live in the south. However, the drink is a summer favorite for a lot of people.

She says the best way to get your iced tea recipe on point is to start with quality leaves. She also has suggestions for what you can sweeten your tea with.

Perhaps the best advice Blythe has for you... SPIKE YOUR TEA!