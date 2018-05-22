Lupe Valdez weighs in on controversial topic: guns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Voting in Texas is underway and former Dallas County Sheriff turned Democratic candidate for governor, Lupe Valdez, was present at the polls Tuesday afternoon.

While the election was top priority, Valdez weighed in one of the most controversial topics in country right now: guns.

"Look, I'm an officer, I've been an officer for 40 years," she said. "The weapon was part of my everyday getting dressed. But I also know that anybody that cannot handle their disagreements, through other than violence, should never have a weapon... Any parent who sends their child to school should feel comfortable about that child coming back."

Lopez is hoping to beat out Andrew White, in the primary and take on governor Greg Abbott in November.