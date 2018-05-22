Fort Worth mom of 3 killed by 13 and 14 year old boys in burglary gone wrong

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- While most teens are just worrying about homework and puberty, two Fort Worth teens may end up growing up behind bars.

The Fort Worth Police Department said two boys, aged 13 and 14, have confessed to fatally shooting a woman in her apartment near I-30 and Las Vegas Trail.

Friday afternoon, the teens said they peaked in to an apartment and noticed a gaming console they thought would be a quick "lick", according to a press release posted on Twitter.

Homicide and Gang Units continued <2> Juveniles names and other witnesses are ***** out.#teamwork #nicejob #justice pic.twitter.com/ayLguBvf2O — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) May 22, 2018

After breaking down the door, they saw 31-year-old Yesenia Gutierrez. That's when Gutierrez sent a text to her husband just moments before being shot in her neck.

The teens then ran off, leaving her to bleed to death. She was later found by her husband after he noticed she hadn't responded to his calls and texts.

Gutierrez had a young son home with her but he was not harmed. A relative who set up a Gofundme page said she "fought hard to keep the burglars from entering the room where her 3 year old boy slept".

The family plans to use the money raised from the page to get her back home to Illinois where she is originally from...

While investigators prepare for court, the community just hopes this kind of thing doesn't happen again.

"It's scary to know that life is meaningless, and that kids would do that," nearby neighbor Laura Kuenz said.