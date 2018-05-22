Did You Know?: The average wedding costs over $30k

DALLAS -- Money can't buy happiness, but it can buy you an expensive wedding!
Did you know the average cost of a wedding in the United States is $33,391?
That doesn't include the honeymoon price tag, which costs an average $4,466, or the engagement ring, which will cost you an average of $6,351!
Speaking of engagements, Utah and Texas couples sprint down the aisle a tad faster than every other state. On average, North Texans will spend about 9-10 months in pre-wedding bliss before sprinting down the aisle.
Love is blind, and it ain't free either!
