Did You Know?: Beyoncé has second most Grammy wins by female artist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, TX -- Beyoncé is one of the most iconic performers of our time.

Did you know the former Destiny's Child has the second-most Grammy wins by a female artist? We bet she's "Crazy in Love" with her 22 awards!

Queen Bey falls second only to Alison Krauss, a bluegrass singer-songwriter best known for her hit "I've Got That Old Feeling."

But Mrs. Carter still has a ways to go before she catches up with the top Grammy winner of all time: George Solti. The Hungarian composer won his first ever Grammy back in 1962, received 74 nominations, and racked up 31 Grammy wins during his career.