DALLAS - The Dallas Police Department is partnering up with popular app OfferUp. Monday, the department unveiled the city's first Community MeetUp spot.

The Exchange Zone is designed to create a safe, well-lighted location for buyers, sellers, and their online and mobile transactions. Other Exchange Zones are planned across the city and will have signs and surveillance cameras.

OfferUp lets you buy and sell merchandise, and now you can do it in a safe, monitored environment.