Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEWISVILLE - Family and friends are mourning the death of a North Texas man after he drowned while saving a child at Lake Ray Roberts.

Twenty-five-year-old Brandyn Mitchell was on Lake Ray Roberts Sunday when he helped get a child onto a float, but wasn't able to get on and save himself. The child made it to shore, but Mitchell did not.

According to The Dallas Morning News, Mitchell's body was pulled out of the lake hours later by the Lewsiville Fire Department's dive team.