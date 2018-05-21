DISD students get active shooter prevention training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- For a while Monday at the AAC, kids got to be kids. But then it was back to reality.

Dallas ISD hosted an event called 'See, Say, Do Something' to teach 6,000 middle and high school students how they can help prevent or survive a school shooting or attack.

"It's disheartening knowing that this is our reality now," said student Glenda Meyer. "It takes away a piece of our innocence."

For the generation that's grown up in a culture where school shootings are commonplace, conversations like these are becoming the norm.

"It shouldn't be normal. It shouldn't happen for any kid at any place, at any time, at any city. We shouldn't have to worry about getting shot while we're trying to get an education and become something better," said student Chelsea Collins.

As the latest school shooting hits close to home, these students say they're not giving up.

"This is that movement for our generation," said student Holland Frieland. "We have to have those walkouts against gun violence and we have to say 'Hey, we're not going to take this and we're going to make things different.' We have to do it because if we don't, no one else will."