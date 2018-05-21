Click It or Ticket: Texas police cracking down on seatbelt violators

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Click It or Ticket! You've heard those words over and over again and starting Monday, police across Texas will be cracking down on drivers and all passengers who aren't buckled up while on the road.

This is part of the state's annual 'Click It or Ticket' campaign urging Texans to use their seat belts. It starts May 21 and goes through Sunday June 3.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the campaign has saved over 5,000 lives and prevented more than 95,000 serious injuries.