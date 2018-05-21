A new threat emerges as Kilauea continues to do damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HILO, HI -- You think people in Hawaii are sick of all the lava? Well now it's at the beach.

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano reached the Pacific Ocean over the weekend.

That brings the threat of hydrochloric acid and volcanic glass spewing into the air. It's called "laze," a combination of lava and haze. It can hurt your eyes, lungs, and skin, and there's still a threat of more eruptions.

"The geophysical indicators, the earthquakes, and surface changes are slowing but they're not going away yet," Dr. Jim Kauahikaua, USGS, said

Kilauea erupted at least twice over the weekend, sending a massive cloud of ash about 10,000 feet into the air. The lava also crossed a major highway, cutting off part of the road, which is a vital access point for traveling and evacuating.

"We know people are going in there. It's always a draw to go see the ocean entry being so close. And we ask people to stay out of the area," said Talmadge Magno, Civil Defense Administrator.

Over the weekend one person was even hurt by a lava bomb while sitting on a porch, which left him with severe leg injuries.

Even though more than 2,000 people have had to leave their homes, many parts of The Big Island continue to function normally.

At this point, it's just a waiting game until Mother Nature decides the monstrous Kilauea will go back to sleep.