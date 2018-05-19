Motorcycles, art and tattoo- Elm Street Tattoo and Music Festival kicks off!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEEP ELLUM--Motorcycles, art and tattoos!

The annual Elm Street Tattoo and Music Festival kicked off this weekend featuring some of the best tattoo artist in the world, art shows, vendors and some amazing live bands. This year the convention teamed up with Sailor Spiced Rum and Sailor Jerry for "My work speaks for itself Harley Davidson design contest"

"The Harley Davidson part we had a design competition that Oliver and I are judges for part of this year and we picked six designs from all over America to put on these 2018 Street Bobs that you see back here," Ashley Marsh, Sailor Jerry ambassador said

"The winners here out of all the people that entered, I mean, there was a lot of good art but these six came out nice," Oliver Peck, owner of Elm Street Tattoo said.

But what inspired these tattoos artist to come up with their designs ?

From concept to bike it was actually pretty easy cause we had kinda Sailor Jerry's guidance you know referencing a lot of his style and his art work," Luke Wessman, winner said.

You can catch the six winning bikes riding around the U.S. as they go on tour.