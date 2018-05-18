Who will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle on the big day?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR, ENGLAND -- People are waiting and eyes are watching all over the world as the royal wedding draws near.

The special occasion is now less than a day way, and as the final preparations are put in place, it has finally been revealed that Meghan Markel will walk herself down the aisle.

Well at least half-way. Prince Charles is set to walk her the rest of the way to Prince Harry.

So, the Prince of Wales won't technically be 'giving her away.'

The final decision comes after it was announced that Markle`s father would not be attending the wedding for various reasons, including suffering a heart attack.

Although this seems to stray away from the tradition of the father escorting his daughter, you might be surprised to find out Queen Victoria walked her daughters down the aisle back in the 1800s. Talk about being progressive.

So, after the big day is over, what`s next for the couple? An overseas tour, charity work, and more partying.

The two are set to make their first public appearance as man and wife at Prince Charles' 70th birthday.

This duke and future duchess better get plenty of rest because it seems like things are about to take off!