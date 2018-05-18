What we know so far about the Santa Fe school shooting

SANTA FE, Texas – Nine students and a teacher were killed Friday morning in a shooting at Santa Fe High School in the southeastern Texas city of Santa Fe. It’s the 22nd school shooting in the US in 2018. This is what we know:

CASUALTIES

10 people are dead, a law enforcement official said.

Nine of those killed are students and one a teacher.

Two law enforcement officers are among those injured.

At least 13 people have been hospitalized.

THE SUSPECT

Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, has been charged in connection with the shooting.

He has been booked into the Galveston County Jail and is being held on capital murder charges with no bond. Additional charges may follow.

He started attending Santa Fe High School in August 2015, according to his Facebook page.

He played on the 2016 Santa Fe JV football team. He appeared on the 2015/2016 boys freshman football team.

He showed interest in joining the US Marine Corps. On his Facebook bio, he claimed to be “starting in 2019.” The military branch said it had no record of Pagourtzis filling out paperwork at a recruiting station.

The suspect showed signs of aggression or violence: Photos posted on Facebook on April 30, 2018 show a T-shirt emblazoned with the words, “BORN TO KILL,” as well as a black duster jacket with Nazi, communist, fascist and religious symbols. Also, the background image of his profile page is the album cover of “Dangerous Days” by French electronic music artist “Perturbator.” A song on that album is called “Humans Are Such Easy Prey.”

A second person in custody is 18 years old and is believed to be a possible accomplice, but not the shooter, according to a law enforcement official.

The second suspect is also believed to be a student, an official said.

WHAT HAPPENED

Sheriff’s officials received reports of an active shooting at the school just before 8 a.m.

An armed person walked into an art class at the school and began firing what looked like a shotgun, a witness told CNN affiliate KTRK.

Pipe bombs and pressure cookers were found at the scene, according to a law enforcement official.

Investigators are searching a trailer nearby where it is believed explosive devices were assembled, according to a law enforcement source, who says a pressure cooker has been found.

Explosive devices are also found in surrounding areas.

Multiple agencies are on site, including the FBI, ATF, Texas Dept. of Public Safety, local law enforcement and first responders.

REACTION

President Trump addressed the shooting at an unrelated White House event, saying: “This has been going on too long in our country.”

Vice President Mike Pence: “I just want to assure all of you that we will continue to do everything in our power to bring safety and security to this nation. To do everything we can to make sure our schools are safe.”

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said schools must be “safe and nurturing environments” and “we simply cannot allow this trend to continue.”

Parents and students of Parkland offered condolences and reiterated that something needs to change.

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas says he plans to travel to Santa Fe this afternoon: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those injured and killed.”

The Democratic mayor of Dallas slammed Congress: “Spare us your thoughts and prayers and do your job.”

“History will not look kindly upon those elected officials who failed to act in the face of repeated mass murders of our children,” Mayor Mike Rawlings said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has directed flags be lowered to half-staff today through Tuesday.

The Houston Astros plan to hold a moment of silence before their game tonight to honor the victims.

BACKGROUND

Santa Fe High School is slated to hold its Class of 2018 graduation ceremony Sunday at the High School auditorium, according to the Santa Fe Independent School District Website.

The high school has about 1,400 students, according to GreatSchools.org.

Santa Fe is a city of about 13,000 people roughly 20 miles northwest of Galveston and 30 miles southeast of Houston.