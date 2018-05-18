Sweet Tooth Hotel sure to give you a sugar rush

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS--Something sweet is popping up in Victory Park in Dallas.

The Sweet Tooth Hotel, created by Jencey and Cole Keeton is a magical art and retail pop-up shop.

“We came up with this concept of the hotel where you check in and there`s all different rooms and we wanted to fuse the art and the retail part of it for Dallas,” said Keeton.

This confection heaven is made up of five interactive rooms designed by Built by Bender, and features works from Dallas-based artists Jeremy Biggers, Shamsy Roomiani, Jojo Chuang, Chelsea Delzell, Rob Wilson, Beau Bollinger, Ruben Burgess and Dani Goodman.

“You can interpret a lot of the rooms in your own way, they’re all based on candies and then we also incorporated our own movie directors as well,” she said.

So which room do they love the most?

The sprinkles spa.

It’s basically floor to ceiling checker board and it has a pink bathtub we have a really special button that you push and smoke actually comes out of the bathtub faucets. We have giant over-sized donuts as well,” said Keeton.

You can even find some sweet surprises in the form of a surprise room.

But you'll have to check it out yourself, the art exhibit runs from May 18th through June 30th.

Before you leave, take a look at their retail shop-- powered by Leatherology and features candy-themed items by Kendra Scott, Hairstory, Read Between the Lines, Valfré, Pin Stash and JOY Macarons.

“We really set it up where you would lose a sense of time and you would have a sense of joy and you kind of just remember what it is to play,” said Keeton.