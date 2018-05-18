Red Carpet: Local students hope to walk away with ‘High School Musical Awards’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIR PARK -- It's not every day you get dressed up and walk a red carpet. That's exactly why high school students from North Texas and Oklahoma gathered at the Music Hall in Fair Park.

"It's amazing, I feel like those Broadway stars that are over in New York," one student told NewsFix.

The honorary students are also hoping to walk away with a few High School Musical Theater Awards, including best supporting actress and best musical director. Who knows, maybe one day we'll see some of these faces in a Disney remake of the real High School Musical!