Officers harassed fellow cops with sex toy they named Big Blue, New Jersey lawsuit says

MOUNTAINSIDE, N.J. — Three New Jersey police officers are accused of several acts of harassment, including one caught on camera involving a sex toy, according to a lawsuit.

The disturbing video shows Mountainside officer Andrew Huber smacking the sex toy in the face of another officer, referring to the toy as Big Blue.

Lots of laughter follows as a lieutenant at the department records the video.

“It’s just wrong, you don’t do things like that in the workplace,” said Richard Kress, a former defense attorney who once represented officers at the department.

The lawsuit was filed by five cops and a woman at the department alleging there have been numerous complaints of harassment and racism that have been ignored.

“There is no defense for what went on in the police headquarters, but on the outside they’re very professional people," said Kress.

“It’s a lack of supervision, lack of authority - something Mountainside has not had for years.”

Still, he told WPIX Friday, it’s shocking and should have never happened, especially at the workplace, adding it will cost taxpayers no matter the outcome of the investigation.

“I think everyone in this town is appalled on what went on in there,” he added.

According to the complaint, officer Huber would also wave and throw the sex toy at people in the department. In one video, Lt. Thomas Murphy is present, encouraging the incident.

Charles Sciara, the attorney representing the plaintiffs released a statement to WPIX that reads in part:

“The filed complaint was thoroughly vetted before drafting, was filed in accordance with the laws of the state, and speaks for itself.”

According to the police department, the three accused officers, including Huber and Murphy have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.