Dallas woman says someone broke into her house and stole her 3 dogs

DALLAS -- On Tuesday, a Dallas woman arrived home from work to realize someone broke into her condo.

"I went to the door, and the door was unlocked, and then as soon as I opened the door I saw that the kennel was open," says Trish Rogers.

Someone stole her three dogs.

She says someone broke into her house through a side window and stole a few other things too. She filed a police report, but says she doesn't care about charges. Rogers says just wants her dogs back.

"I don't hate you for stealing my dogs, I am just really sad that you felt like you should do that."

She placed a kennel on her deck in hopes the person who stole her dogs will bring them back.

"Find it in your soul to do the right thing," she says.

"No questions asked, I just want them back, I have a reward if you want a reward," she says.

If you know anything, you can call Rogers at 214-356-3940.