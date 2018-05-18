Dallas woman says someone broke into her house and stole her 3 dogs

DALLAS -- On Tuesday, a Dallas woman arrived home from work to realize someone broke into her condo.
"I went to the door, and the door was unlocked, and then as soon as I opened the door I saw that the kennel was open," says Trish Rogers.
Someone stole her three dogs.
She says someone broke into her house through a side window and stole a few other things too. She filed a police report, but says she doesn't care about charges. Rogers says just wants her dogs back.
"I don't hate you for stealing my dogs, I am just really sad that you felt like you should do that."
She placed a kennel on her deck in hopes the person who stole her dogs will bring them back.
"Find it in your soul to do the right thing," she says.
Rogers filed a police report, but says she is not interested in getting anyone in trouble.
"No questions asked, I just want them back, I have a reward if you want a reward," she says.
If you know anything, you can call Rogers at 214-356-3940.