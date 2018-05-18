Dallas man who went to Santa Fe High reacts to school shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- For one man in the DFW, the Santa Fe High School shooting hits even closer to home.

Jacob Gravenmire lived in Santa Fe for years, and went to high school there.

Today, he's having trouble understanding how something like this could happen in the town he called home.

"It's kind of unexpected everyone knows everybody," Gravenmire said of the town. "I was comfortable and safe there, and now knowing that someone that was my age that's there is not able to feel the same way."

While Gravenmire grieves with Santa Fe after this tragedy, he says now's the time to take make some changes and protect our students.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with you," Gravenmire said. "But now we need to take action."