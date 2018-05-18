Chew on This: Fogo de Chão brings lighter options to the table

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO – Brazilian Steak House. What's the first thing you think of when you hear someone mention one? Stuffing yourself to capacity right? Well, Fogo de Chão wants you to know that's really not the way Brazilians dine.

So, to make sure folks who are looking to have a little something-something on the lighter side, they're playing around with the menu at their flagship location in Plano.

"We have a test kitchen right above our restaurant,” general manager Joe Pasquesi told Newsfix. “So, everything that gets testing in the test kitchen filters down to here. So what you're receiving here is very new, it's innovative, it's fresh, it's organic."

Like options from the Bar Fogo menu.

"We have the full churrasco bone board which is a churrasco beef rib bone, shredded,” Pasquesi said. “It's a four hour cook time. It's displayed on top of a board and sent to the bar."

Then there's the seafood tower – filled with loads of lobster, shrimp, and crab.

Chew on This: Bet you didn't know Fogo de Chão is almost completely gluten free.

"In our market table out of 78 options there's only one thing the guest cannot have is the sliced Italian bread,” Pasquesi told Newsfix. "Out of the meats, we have over 16 options. And the only thing the guests cannot have from the meat selection is chicken leg, which is beer-battered and marinated."

So, whether you come to nibble, have a feast, or just want a grab a cocktail – take your time, and soak in the culture.