Another transgender woman murdered in Dallas

DALLAS--"My heart breaks every single time, its hard to come to work some days because i just want to sit at home and cry," Leslie McMurray from Resource Center said.

Another tragedy strikes the LGBTQ community. This time police are investigating the death of a transgender woman who's badly decomposed body was pulled from White Rock Creek Saturday night. This is the second death in a week where a transgender woman has been found dead. The first one, Carla Patricia Flores-Pavon, was found strangled to death in North Dallas on May 9th. Police do not believe the two cases are related. Not surprisingly, a transgender advocate from the Resource Center has some concerns.

"Sadly, violence is nothing new for our community so this is heartbreaking and is also angering that this is happening,"McMurray said. "I have every faith in the Dallas Police Department that they are going to look into this a find a solution. We don't want to live our lives in fear, but I think we are very aware of things like this that potentially can happen and we certainly are a target."

Investigators are asking anyone with information dealing with either of these cases to call the Dallas Police Department.