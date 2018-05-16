Man opens fire in Ponder home leaving 5 dead, 1 injured in murder-suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PONDER, Texas -- Denton County Sheriff's Department is investigating a murder-suicide in the town of Ponder, less than 10 miles outside of Denton.

That's where investigators say a man opened fire killing three children and his ex-wife's new boyfriend before turning the gun on himself. His ex-wife was also hit. She's in Medical City Denton but her condition is currently unknown.

Initially, officials said the call came in as a possible burglary in the 600 block of Lone Star Drive, but quickly learned that wasn't the case. Two dogs were removed from the house and are now being taken care of by a neighbor. The names of the victims have not yet been released.

"As of right now I cannot confirm the gender or the ages of the deceased," Captain Orlando Hinojosa of the Denton Sheriff's Office said. "I can confirm that we are not looking for the suspect at this time. The town of Ponder is safe and the neighbors around this area are also safe."

Detectives are continuing to investigate and were seen searching through a red Ford Focus parked at the residence.

"There is going to be a couple vehicles towed from the scene," Captain Hinojosa said.

But, what would cause someone to shoot five people, before turning the gun on themselves? That question and many more remain unanswered.