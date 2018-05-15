10 employees of DFW airport companies indicted for drug smuggling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DFW INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT -- The aviation industry is in the headlines once again. But this time it isn't because of what happened on an airplane but rather the special delivery that was made.

On Tuesday, 10 people who work for companies at DFW International Airport were indicted for smuggling drugs after being caught in an undercover FBI operation over the span of almost two years.

"In 2016, the FBI along with federal and other law enforcement agents began investigating individuals who made it clear that were willing to transport illegal narcotics via commercial airlines from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport," said Erin Nealy Cox, US Attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

According to the indictment, one of the employees even claimed he could smuggle guns via commercial airlines and had discussions about the transportation of explosives like C-4.

"These individuals used their access to benefit themselves while showing little regard for the airlines or their customers," Eric Jackson, FBI Special Agent-in-Charge, said.

The investigation came to a head when the FBI officially made their move to take down the ten suspects Monday.

"This case also highlights something else, something that is important, it what can be accomplished when we work together," Cox said.

Nine of the defendants appeared in court Tuesday to begin what could be a long journey ahead.

Let's hope they were allowed an extra large checked bag because these workers may find themselves with an extended layover.