Facelift for Facebook coming to a News Feed near you!

MENLO PARK, CA -- Facebook is getting a facelift!

Not to worry though. This change seems to something we'll all like.

Your Facebook news feed will look a bit different in a few weeks. The social media giant says it's switching up the recipe that determines what pops up at the top of the feed.

Mark Zuckerberg says soon, you'll see more status updates from friends and family that ignite meaningful social exchanges and fewer posts from businesses, brands, media and celebrities you follow

The shift is all in an effort to deal with the growing controversy about the role Facebook plays in people's lives.

Think of it as clap back to critics who've said Facebook has been wasting time and causing drama for years.

For example, you know, when you scroll through Facebook aimlessly and before you know it an hour passes by and all you've done is watch a video on how to make chicken four ways? Yea, it’s trying to end that and increase communication with others.

The company says, because of the changes, people might spend less time on Facebook and it might hurt publishers who rely on Facebook traffic but Zuckerberg says, they're willing to take that chance!