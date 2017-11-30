Simon Says: Paranoid much? Stop buying in to all those “Conspiracy Theories”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- How you feeling?

Do you think someone is watching you? Sitting in a smoke-filled room, conspiring to control your mind and your life? Make you want to scream?

If you’re doing that “face” in the mirror, you may have the look of someone who’s buying into the latest conspiracy theory. It used to be, the only “X-Files” type conspiracies we lived with involved JFK, the moon landing, aliens, and Elvis.

Now, we're living in a world where everything is being questioned: 9/11, mass shootings, the climate.

These are just some of the examples of how nothing is off-base anymore when conspiring minds want to know.

Sure, it doesn’t help that President Trump covers all the bases when it comes to his thoughts on election results, Russia, Access Hollywood, and fake news. But c’mon, it feels like there are more people out there who think the world is out to get ‘em, than people who want to make the world a better place.

Thousands of websites and blogs feed into this frenzy and it’s made “Conspiracy” a cottage industry.

Want to donate to the “9-11 truthers”? They take PayPal!

Want to make a fashion statement? How about the “conspiracy theory gifts” section on Amazon. (I’ll take an extra-large ‘Illuminati’ shirt please!)

Are we are raising a generation that’s been brainwashed to never accept the truth, even when it’s obvious? That’s scarier than seeing someone wearing a tin-foil hat in front of the TV.

Facts used to matter. Now, it’s all about throwing spaghetti on the wall, seeing what sticks, and hopefully making a buck or two.

Yeah, this is my theory, take it or leave it.

Because if we don’t come to our senses soon, common sense won’t exist anymore.