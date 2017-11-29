Bellagio poker cage robbed by masked man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas cops have released pictures of the suspect who's accused of boldly robbing the Bellagio Hotel and Casino at gunpoint Tuesday.

Police say the disguised man robbed a cashier at the Bellagio's poker cage and took an undisclosed amount of money before leaving in a car sitting in the valet parking area. There was another person in the car; police are talking to that person, saying it's possible he was not there voluntarily.

"We can say this -- the individual was wearing a wig, had glasses on and a partially bandaged or masked up face. We have some leads. We're following those leads," Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Capt. John Pelletier said.

The casino posted a statement to social media saying, "A robbery took place this afternoon at Bellagio. No one was injured and the suspect fled the premises. We are working with Metro as they investigate this incident."

A robbery took place this afternoon at Bellagio. No one was injured and the suspect fled the premises. We are working with Metro as they investigate this incident. pic.twitter.com/geOltyhiPd — Bellagio Las Vegas (@Bellagio) November 29, 2017

Actor James Woods was at the casino and tweeted about the ordeal.

"So we are playing poker at the @ BellagioPoker and a guy walks up with a gun and robs the cage thirty feet from us ten minutes ago."

So we are playing poker at the @BellagioPoker and a guy walks up with a gun and robs the cage thirty feet from us ten minutes ago. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 29, 2017

Although he was there, Woods had no idea a robbery was taking place.

"In true poker player fashion we all were focused on the hands we were playing and nobody actually realized it was happening. The gunman pointed his weapon at the cashier with his back to the room."

In true poker player fashion we all were focused on the hands we were playing and nobody actually realized it was happening. The gunman pointed his weapon at the cashier with his back to the room. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 29, 2017

Woods went on, with several more tweets, to compliment how well the situation was handled, crediting the Bellagio with putting customer safety first.

.@Bellagio staff were fantastic. They surrendered the money quietly, so no customers would get hurt. Nobody even realized it was happening. Excellent staff, cool under pressure. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 29, 2017

". @ Bellagio staff were fantastic. They surrendered the money quietly, so no customers would get hurt. Nobody even realized it was happening. Excellent staff, cool under pressure."

The @Bellagio security made a point of not engaging him after the actual robbery to guarantee the safety of their customers. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 29, 2017

"The @ Bellagio security made a point of not engaging him after the actual robbery to guarantee the safety of their customers."