High school friendships still have an affect on your mental health

ROCKVILLE, MD -- Chances are, if you weren't one of the popular kids in high school, you dreaded going to class.

While being popular in high school was, and still is, every teenager's dream, there's a new study out claiming popularity isn't everything.

The University of Virginia followed 169 young people, from all different backgrounds, over a 10 year period. They began the study at the age of 15 and ended at 25, then recorded the results in the Journal Child Development.

And the results were clear. Kids who had really tight friendships reported better mental health as adults than the cool kids.

Why? Think about it. Some of these so called cool kids went to the extreme to become the cream of the crop and, as they got older, criminal behavior, alcohol, and drugs also got into the picture, resulting in some long term issues in their 20's.

Now, the teens no one paid attention to, except for maybe their close friends, came out on top! Maybe TLC was right after all? The friends you choose actually do matter in the long run.