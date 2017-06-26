× Potential road rage shooting on I-20 leaves one dead in Arlington

ARLINGTON – A possible road rage incident on I-20 in Arlington has left a 19-year-old man dead on Sunday. Police are searching for the shooter who fled the scene.

Arlington police responded to a white Ford pickup that lost control and hit a National Tire and Battery sign at 802 West I-20 around 5:50 p.m. After officers approached the vehicle, they found a male driver who had suffered a gunshot wound. Police determined the injury occurred before the crash.

The man, identified as Dylan Spaid of Grand Prairie, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. A woman was also in the pickup and suffered injuries from the crash, but was treated at the hospital and released.

Witnesses told police a black, four-door passenger sedan with dark-tinted windows pulled alongside the pickup, firing at least one shot through a rolled down passenger side window, according to a statement. They told police there were at least two occupants in the vehicle.

Police believe the suspects’ car to be a Mercedes or BMW.

“We don’t know exactly what happened, but it sounds like the drivers might have exchanged some hand gestures,” police spokesman Lt. Chris Cook said.

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact homicide Detective Steve Greisbach at 817-459-5325. Those with tips can also contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.