Sex with Stefani: Is porn helpful in your relationship?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

I am Stefani Threadgill and I am your sex therapist.

So I want to know: Has porn been helpful or hurtful in your relationship? The truth is, whether you like it or not, people are watching porn. According to Pornhub.com, in 2016 4.5 billion hours were streamed.

There are a lot of questions people have regarding porn use especially when they find out their partner is watching porn. There is fear of being replaced. There is fear of expectation to compete with those visuals.

One of the challenges of porn is the distinction between fantasy and reality. Porn is not real. It is a fantasy.

Every couple has their own agreements regarding porn. Therefore, it is a subjective experience. Porn can be an excellent stimulator for couples and individuals. Remember the brain is the biggest sex organ.