2 Anna teens among 4 killed, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash

COLLIN COUNTY - Four people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in rural Collin County Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say the accident happened at the intersection of State Highway 121 and County Road 528 in Westminster, just outside Anna. Police say the driver of a Pontiac Grand Prix slowed down on the highway for an unknown reason -- when a Dodge pickup rear-ended the car.

The Grand Prix was being driven by 16-year-old Zoe Wilson of Van Alstyne and was carrying Madison Kenney, 16, Abigail Kendall, 15, and Brianna Gesino, 15, all of Anna. Abigail and Brianna died at the scene; Zoe and Madison were taken to Medical City McKinney.

The Ram pickup was driven by Anne Spann, 45, and was carrying Christopher B. Spann, 42, and Christopher A. Spann, 14, all of Bailey. All three were taken to Medical City McKinney.

After being hit by the pickup, the Grand Prix spun into southbound lane and crashed into a Ford Focus. The Focus was driven by Heather Trimble, 24, and carrying Julie Trimble, 51, Wayne Trimble, 51, and a four-year-old female passenger, all of Ivanhoe. Julie and Wayne died at the scene; Heather and the four-year-old girl were taken to Medical City Plano.

Upon being hit, the Focus was spun into the northbound lane and was hit by a Ford F450 Utility truck. The 450 truck was being driven by Billy Vanhoose, 62, of Rowlett. He was taken to Medical City Plano.

A Subaru traveling south, also hit by the Grand Prix as it spun in the roadway, went into a nearby ditch and rolled on its side. The Subaru was being driven by Emrie Morris, 17, of Allen. Emrie was taken to Medical City McKinney.