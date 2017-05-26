Hitting the lake for Memorial Day? Don’t forget these water rules

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEWISVILLE -- Memorial Day is upon us, which means lots of people eating, drinking and swimming!

The holiday that officially kicks off the summer travel season has people busting out their boats and throwing back some brews for a sun-soaked weekend.

More people on the water means more risk of people getting hurt. So, if you plan on partaking in the fun on any of the many lakes in North Texas, Denton Co. Game Warden Kyle Allison has some advice you'd be smart to follow.

"A couple key points about being safe here on the lake on a holiday weekend is one, make sure you have a sober driver and a safe drive home. "The other thing we want people to know is to make sure you have enough life jackets on board, make sure you know where they are, and make sure people are wearing them. "The other thing we want people to do is to be courteous, you don't have to be rude to everyone. We're out here to have fun, we want people to go home and be safe, so be nice to people and give a helping hand where you can see it."

Last year, Texas Game Wardens responded to hundreds of boating accidents and injuries, some ending with fatalities. This year they're looking to change those numbers.

"Just a reminder, it's ok to drink on a boat, it is not ok to drink and drive. So you guys are out having a good time, make sure someone is a sober driver and gets everyone home safe," Allison said.

So while you're having fun in the sun, don't forget to put on your sunscreen! Most importantly, be smart and stay safe in the water.