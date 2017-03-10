Carrollton teacher accused of recording students as they undressed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARROLLTON - Carrollton police have arrested a high school teacher who is accused of recording students while they undressed.

George Edwin Thomas III reportedly used hidden devices to record videos of girls undressing at R. L. Turner High School.

Detectives have identified six students from the footage and are continuing to investigate. Thomas was charged with a state jail felony on six counts of invasive visual recording.

Thomas appeared in court Thursday; his bond was set at $15,000 for each of the six counts, for a total of $90,000.

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD placed the 54-year-old teacher on administrative leave and is cooperating with all local and state authorities.