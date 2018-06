Come on out and dodge flying beads at the 2017 Mardi Gras Parade in the Bishops Arts District!

The CW33 float will be in the parade featuring NewsFix and EyeOpener hosts and of course, flingin’ beads!

The parade kicks off at 4PM on Sunday, February 26, 2017 on West Davis Street in Oak Cliff.

For more information visit the Mardi Gras parade website.