Plane Problems: Harrison Ford’s Close Call–Again!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Actor Harrison Ford's real life turned into a scene from one of his movies! And it all happened at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana California with the actor's single-engine plane and a passenger jet.

Ford's plane was cleared to land, but instead of landing on the runway it landed on a taxiway, next to the runway. He soared right over an American Airlines 737 that was getting ready to take off.

We accept your apology, Ford, but the FAA is still doing an investigation, which they say is standard in any situation like this.

And, yes all of the passengers on board the American flight did take off without a scratch.

Wish we could say the same for a deer that was hit by a plane at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina. The folks there tell us the small plane hit the deer while taking off.

The pilots declared an emergency and circled back to the airport. There were 44 passengers on the plane. No one was hurt but there was a sign of a fuel leak. Luckily this one ended without further incident too.

Like the saying goes, for both these situations, it's certainly better to be lucky than good.