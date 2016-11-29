North Carolina Man Dies Trying to Revive Wife with CPR

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man died while trying to revive his wife by administering CPR, the Stanly News & Press reports.

Johnny Hatley, 67, found his wife, 66-year-old Teresa Hatley, unresponsive on the floor in their home Sunday, the report said.

Johnny gave his life administering CPR to his wife, who was believed to have already died.

First responders told family members Johnny died of a heart attack while attempting to revive his wife, the News & Press reports.

“Obviously, he could not live without her,” the couple’s daughter Lisa Hammill said.

The couple was well-known in the New London community as the owners of Fast Stop Food Stores of New London.

Family members told the News & Press Johnny bought Fast Stop 41 years ago and, since that time, he and his wife built a loyal clientele.

The Hatleys were married for 31 years.