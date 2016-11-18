CultureFix for November 18-20: Get Your Holiday Fix before Thanksgiving!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Thanksgiving is less than a week away! CW33 and CultureMap have teamed up to bring you the best of the best for this weekend, and that means getting your 'holiday cheer' on before cutting into Thanksgiving dinner.

THE GINGERBREAD STROLL

November 18th - December 1st

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Highland Park Village

FACEBOOK.COM/THEGINGERBREADSTROLL

CHI OMEGA CHRISTMAS MARKET

November 18th and 19th

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Centennial Hall at Fair Park

$15

CHIOMEGAXMAS.ORG

TRAINS AT NORTHPARK

November 19th - January 8th

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

NorthPark Center

$3-$7

THETRAINSATNORTHPARK.COM