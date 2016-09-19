3 Hurt After Golden Corral Cooks Fight, Brawl Spills Into Dining Room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Three people were treated for injuries after a fight broke out at a Virginia Golden Corral Monday.

The fisticuffs started among cooks in the kitchen, then spilled into the dining room, witnesses and law enforcement sources told WTVR.

Stephanie Morton, who was enjoying lunch with her husband and child at the restaurant in Henrico's West End, said she heard pots and pans falling in the kitchen before she saw the fight.

"I heard people yelling and two guys come flying out of the back area literally in a fistfight brawl," Morton said. "Busted each over the head with stuff, (they were) bleeding — it was crazy."

Morton said a customer jumped in to try and separate the combative cooks.

Multiple police and fire units were called to the restaurant at Gaskins Road and West Broad Street at about 12:21 p.m. for an incident described as "an assault with multiple patients."

Henrico Fire spokesman Capt. Taylor Goodman confirmed three people were transported for treatment.

The extent of the injuries has not yet been released.

Henrico Police spokesman Lt. Chris Garrett said the incident was under investigation and charges were anticipated upon completion of the investigation.