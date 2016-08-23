25 Most Popular Unisex Baby Names

Unisex baby names are so 2016. According to The New York Times and Today more and more parents are opting to give their babies a gender neutral name.
The numbers seem to bear this out. Researchers at Nameberry analyzed the baby name registry from the Social Security Administration and found that the number of babies given unisex names like Harper, Tatum and Quinn had risen 60 percent in the last decade, to 67,831 babies in 2015.
So what are the most popular names? Well according to names compiled from Social Security Data, theses names are the top 25:
1. Hayden
2. Charlie
3. Emerson
4. Rowan
5. Finley
6. River
7. Dakota
8. Skyler
9. Phoenix
10. Tatum
11. Justice
12. Milan
13. Lennon
14. Royal
15. Armani
16. Lennox
17. Oakley
18. Remy
19. Casey
20. Emory
21. Azariah
22. Landry
23. Briar
24. Baylor
25. Frankie