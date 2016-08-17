10 Delicious Dr. Pepper Dishes in DFW

via Flickr: Steven Labinski

By Kristina Rowe, NewsCastic

It’s been said that if you ask 10 people in DFW whether they prefer Coke or Pepsi, 7 of them will say Dr. Pepper. While this might not hold up to statistical validation, we do love our Dr. Pepper here in DFW. And though you might be perfectly satisfied sipping it from a cold can, bottle, or tall glass of ice, a few DFW restaurants have gone a little further. Check out these places that serve Dr. Pepper in their deliciously different dishes.

Bonus: Yes, we know all these Dr. Pepper dishes are quite a treat already, but there’s more. See how many of the company’s former slogans and marketing campaigns bring back memories.

Dr Pepper, It Makes the World Taste Better

According to frequently mentioned (but unverified) “secrets,” Dr Pepper’s formula supposedly includes 23 flavors, and chocolate isn’t one of them. We think that’s a shame, so we love that Cowtipping Creamery offers chocolate Dr Pepper sauce on their stackers and other yummy treats. This soft serve ice cream company that started near Austin, Texas opened a location on Peavy Road in Dallas in 2016.

Drink a Bite to Eat

All those flavors mingle perfectly in that flavorful soft drink, so it’s only natural to put it in a dish that mingles flavors — like barbecue sauce, amirite? Your baby back ribs at Ozona Grill and Bar on Greenville Avenue taste even better with their sweet and spicy Dr Pepper BBQ sauce.

Drink it Slow, Dr.’s Orders

Hmmm, smoky sounds good, doesn’t it? If you’re saying “yes, yes, yes!” then you may want to try the Fire Smoked Dr Pepper cocktail at Pepper Smash at The Shops at Legacy in Plano. The cocktail kitchen mixes up Dr Pepper with house smoked Maker’s Mark for a decidedly grown-up treat.

10, 2, and 4

Dr Pepper’s early marketing campaigns suggested that you have one at 10 AM, 2 PM, and 4 PM to keep your energy up. Sure, that sounds mighty fine, but how about we start the day with one? When you order the Hungry Bear Smoked Ham Steak & Farm Egg Fritter for brunch at Smoke in Dallas (or Plano) you just might detect a hint of Dr Pepper in your Red Eye Gravy.

For Life Out of the Ordinary

Dr Pepper was the world’s first nationally marketed soft drink (beating Coca-Cola to market by about a year), so it’s only right that Howdy Homemade serves the world’s first Dr Pepper Chocolate Chip ice cream. The Lover’s Lane ice cream shop also does extraordinary work with special needs individuals and their love for Dr Pepper goes further than the flavor.

One Taste and You Get It

Every southerner knows about Coca-Cola cake, but wouldn’t you like to taste a Dr Pepper cake? Of course you would, and you can order a Dr Pepper Chocolate Cake at Cotton Patch Cafe. It’s easy to find a Cotton Patch location for some southern fare and this inspired dessert. Visit one of two in Grapevine or one of 16 others in the DFW area.

Just What the Dr. Ordered

What if you like your Dr Pepper a little fancier? We don’t know how it happened, but the popular pop sneaked onto the menu at Fearings. It seems that when you mix elevated cuisine with bold flavors, Dr Pepper makes the introductions. Order the Dr Pepper Braised Rosewood Ranch Short Ribs from the brunch or lunch menu (and then brag to all your friends).

Amazingly Smooth

We all scream for ice cream, and here’s yet another spot with a delicious Dr Pepper ice cream. The Texas Doctor at Beth Marie’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream in Denton has an original flavor with a Dr Pepper base and yummy mix-ins that make it one-of-a-kind.

Now is the Time, This is the Place

Deep Fried Dr Pepper was featured at the State Fair in 2010, and is now long gone. But hey, why not glaze some ribs in Dr Pepper sauce and deep fry those? Yes, you can get something that amazing when you try the Deep Fried Dr Pepper Spare Ribs at the Ring of Honor Kitchen and Bar at Cowboys Golf Club in Grapevine.

Most Original Soft Drink Ever in the Whole Wide World

Famous for their Cheddar Fries, first served in 1978 at the Greenville Avenue location, Snuffer’s has been serving up burgers and appetizers for ages. Always up for something new, thought, their latest eatery opened in Richardson this summer, and new menu items are in all their locations. One is an “oh so many good things one place” burger. There’s no need so introduce this burger — the name speaks for itself — the Dr Pepper BBQ Bacon Burger!

And That’s a Wrap

If you don’t recognize many (or any?!?) of the Dr Pepper slogans in our subtitles, we’ll gift you this one which shouldn’t be missed. And don’t miss out on any of those delicious dishes either, that is, if you want to be a Pepper too.