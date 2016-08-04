Clint Eastwood on Donald Trump Racist Remarks: ‘Just Get Over It’

You think Donal Trump is a racist? Well get over it says actor/director Clint Eastwood.

In a new interview with Esquire, Eastwood breaks down dug into the current political climate and how he’s fed up with political correctness.

Eastwood told Esquire that if he had to pick between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, “I’d have to go for Trump.”

He continued, criticizing Hillary Clinton,

“You know, ’cause she’s declared that she’s gonna follow in Obama’s footsteps. There’s been just too much funny business on both sides of the aisle. She’s made a lot of dough out of being a politician.”

He went on to say about Trump:

“He’s just saying what’s on his mind,” Eastwood told Esquire. “And sometimes it’s not so good. And sometimes it’s … I mean, I can understand where he’s coming from, but I don’t always agree with it. He’s said a lot of dumb things. So have all of them. Both sides. But everybody — the press and everybody’s going, ‘Oh, well, that’s racist,’ and they’re making a big hoodoo out of it. Just f‑‑‑ing get over it. It’s a sad time in history.”

Eastwood says that Trump’s candidness is refreshing.

“Secretly everybody’s getting tired of political correctness, kissing up. That’s the kiss-ass generation we’re in right now,” he told Esquire. “Everybody’s walking on eggshells. We see people accusing people of being racist and all kinds of stuff. When I grew up, those things weren’t called racist.”

He went on to say that this country, is plagued by what he derided as “a pussy generation.” Tell us how you really feel Old man Eastwood.