Gap Ad Accused of Being Sexist

People are not here for sexist ads. Gap is being called out for a new email blast ad that lots of people say is sexist because of its language.

Here take a look:



Notice anything? Well according to BuzzFeed, Twitter user @psychscientists did and brought it to everyone’s attention. According to the account, the ad labels the boy as the “scholar” or smart and the girl only as a “social butterfly.”

“People are saying and suggesting that boys should be “scholars” and girls should be “social butterflies”, and that’s sexist”

The issue at hand, according to critics of the ad, is that girls can be a scholar, too. They should be reduced to just being a socialite at school. They weren’t holding back on making this point either.

For anyone who thinks that sexist marketing to children isn't a problem… Really @UKGap ? HT @PsychScientists pic.twitter.com/BnGCQhujwG — Let Toys Be Toys (@LetToysBeToys) July 31, 2016

@jeg623 @LetToysBeToys @EverydaySexism boys are scholars, girls just like hanging out. Classic sexist nonsense — Andrew & Sabrina (@PsychScientists) July 31, 2016