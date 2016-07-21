Mark Cuban now on the #NeverTrump Train

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, NY -- It wasn't that long ago that Mark Cuban was open to accepting the vice presidential nomination from Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump.

And, at least for Trump, that ship has sailed. But - it's probably for the best because Cuban is now in the #NeverTrump club.

.@briancastillo27 @dfwticket it was when he first started.I thought he would be smarter and lie less. My hopes were high. I was so so wrong — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 20, 2016

He explained in more detail during his guest appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

"At the beginning, he was a business person and I wanted to see a change from the traditional politician, but then he went and opened his mouth," said Cuban. "I mean, he had a really good chance to be different and really have a chance to change things but he doesn't do the work. He's lazy."

Who knows whether trump will end up on top come November. All we're saying is if Cuban decides to run in 4 years, his opponent better come prepared.



