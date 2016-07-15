UNT Did Not ‘C’ Hidden Expletive On Mug – Or Did They?

DENTON – How did the Mean Green mug makers miss this? Or did they know what they were doing?

The University of North Texas has pulled this unfortunately designed mug after it caught the internet’s attention. The C-shaped handle blends perfectly into the UNT lettering, spelling out an expletive the college probably did not intend.

Imgur user FantasticMrX posted a photo of the mug a week ago, with the caption, “Not sure the University of North Texas thought that through.”

The post has been viewed nearly 200,000 times and has inspired its share of clever comments.

“or DID they????”

“Been making fun of those mugs for four years.”

“C U Next Term.”

“The UNT jazz station is called KNTU. Good thing they switched up the lettering there.”

“I’ve been to North Texas. I think they got it right.”

“Speaking as a UNT student, yes. Yes they did. They thought that all the way through.”

Guess what? The $10 mugs have been pulled from campus stores and online.