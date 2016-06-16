Pornhub Now Offers Porn for Blind People

Pornhub is a freaky feast for the eyes… so we’ve heard.

And now, the XXX-rated video site is catering to the blind. Yep, as in the visually impaired. Now introducing, “Described Video.”

It’s MUCH more than moaning and slapping sounds.

The audio goes into explicit detail about what the porn stars are doing, they’re positions, what they’re wearing, where they are and how shots are edited.

Kim K’s infamous sex tape was one of the first 50 videos posted in this new category.

Sooo… want a sneak peek but can’t head over to Pornhub’s site just yet?

No worries. We’ve got ya covered with this SAFE FOR WORK “eargasm” demo. Enjoy.